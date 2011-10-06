US STOCKS-Futures little changed amid earnings rush
Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors focused on quarterly earnings, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq hit record highs.
MADRID Oct 6 Spain will meet the target for its public deficit to narrow to 6 percent of GDP in 2011 without additional measures, Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Thursday. (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)
* Vertex energy announces entry into $30 million credit facility
LONDON, Feb 8 Britain's financial watchdog has decided against a shake-up of open-ended funds, concluding that changes such as a ban on them holding illiquid assets would do little to make them safer.