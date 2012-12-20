MADRID Dec 20 The deficit of Spain's central government came to 4.37 percent of gross domestic product in the January-November period, the Treasury ministry said on Thursday. Stripped of extraordinary items, such as early transfers of funds to cash-strapped regional governments, the figure came to 4.28 percent of GDP, the ministry said. The full-year deficit target for the central government is 4.5 percent of GDP while the overall deficit objective - including regions and social security - is 6.3 percent of GDP.