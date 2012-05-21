MADRID May 21 Spain's 17 autonomous regions all consider that cutting the deficit is a priority as the country needs to convince investors it can rein in its public finances, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday.

"There's no other way forward for Spain but to cut its deficit," Montoro said at an event in Madrid.

"The regions understand that cutting the deficit is a priority and the meeting with them last week showed they are all committed to it."

The Spanish government admitted late on Friday that its 2011 public deficit was higher than it had previously reported due to adjusted accounts in three of its regions. (Reporting by Nigel Davies, Writing by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)