MADRID, April 30 Spain's central government budget deficit was 1.63 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2013, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, 16 percent lower than during the same period in 2012.

The deficit stood at 17.1 billion euros ($22.4 billion) at end-March, the Ministry said. Last week the European Union said Spain could raise its 2013 budget deficit target to 6.3 percent of GDP from 4.5 percent.