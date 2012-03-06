* Central government relaxed overall deficit target
* But maintained tough targets for regions
* Finance minister to meet with regional financial heads
By Andrés González
MADRID, March 6 Spain's centre-right
government moved on Tuesday to head off any potential rebellion
by the country's 17 autonomous regions over cost-cutting
measures that are key to retaining credibility with its euro
zone peers and financial markets.
Finance Minister Cristobal Montoro was scheduled to meet
with the financial heads from all of the regions later on
Tuesday to drive home the message of austerity.
The regions account for close to half of all public spending
- the biggest parts of their budgets go on health and education
- and almost all of them widely overshot their spending targets
last year.
Spain's country risk, as measured by the spread between its
borrowing cost and that of Germany, overtook Italy's this week
as concerns have grown whether the regions, with a combined
deficit of 30 billion euros, can tighten belts.
"There won't be flexibility ... The (central) state has
taken a lot of steps, now it's up to the autonomous regions to
take the next steps," Antonio Beteta, secretary of state for
public administrations under Montoro, said at a conference.
Beteta was reacting to comments from politicians in various
regions, that they should get some leeway, since the central
government was giving itself some flexibility on its own deficit
target this year.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy defied the EU on Friday to
soften Spain's deficit objective, but even his more realistic
target will be beyond reach if regional leaders, most of them
from his own party, the PP, pose a similar challenge to his
authority.
Anti-austerity protests mounted last week as students
anticipate deep cuts in education and healthcare.
Spain's deficit target for 2012 had been agreed with the EU
at 4.4 percent of gross domestic product. But that was when the
economy was expected to expand by more than 2 percent this year.
It is now forecast to shrink by close to 2 percent and
Madrid has also said that last year's deficit came in much
higher than expected.
Rajoy said he would budget for a 5.8 percent public deficit,
arguing that he was not breaking EU rules because Spain would
still be on track to reduce its deficit to 3 percent in 2013,
the ultimate goal.
However, he did not pass on much wiggle room to the
autonomous regions, softening their joint deficit target to 1.5
percent of GDP from the previous goal of 1.3 percent.
Beteta said the government was providing the autonomous
communities some 35 billion euros in loans to be able to meet an
enormous backlog of unpaid bills to street cleaners, health
workers and other public contractors.
Spain is a highly decentralized country with only 18 percent
of public money spent by central government. Tensions between
the centre and the regions has waxed and waned since the 1978
constitution gave them significant self government powers during
the transition to democracy after the Franco dictatorship.
"Spain cannot be perceived as having a difficult legal
structure. We need, and I will not tire of saying this ... to
generate confidence and that is perfectly compatible with the
concept of a Spain that is united in its diversity," Beteta
said.
(Reporting By Fiona Ortiz, editing by Mike Peacock)