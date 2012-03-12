MADRID, March 12 Spain's new centre-right government will embark on its most sensitive austerity measures to date -- health and education spending cuts in the country's autonomous regions -- as soon as it clears a local election hurdle at the end of March.

Cuts in social services are likely to set off street protests as Spain struggles to save at least 30 billion euros this year to meet tough European deficit reduction goals while the economy shrinks and almost one in four are out of work.

So far, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has announced a 40 percent reduction in infrastructure and other investment, a 12 percent cut in spending at central government ministries and layoffs and salary cuts of up to 30 percent at public companies.

Now on the firing line are budgets controlled by the 17 autonomous regions, which include low-cost public universities and high-quality universal health care with almost no waiting periods.

On March 25 the People's Party, which took over the central government in December, is expected to win elections in populous autonomous region Andalusia, toppling the last Socialist stronghold in Spain and sealing its control of almost all of the country's 17 regions and most of its town halls.

"The war begins in April," said a congressional deputy for the People's Party, who did not want to be named.

The deputy said that the government plans to pass reforms in April that will give regional leaders the power to hike university fees, which currently cover only 20 percent of costs, or to charge fees known as co-payments for doctor's visits.

He said the labour market reform decreed by the government in February already gave regional leaders the power to enact collective lay-offs of public workers who are not civil servants, for example teachers.

REGIONS IN TROUBLE

When Spain missed its deficit reduction target last year, by 2-1/2 percentage points, overspending by the regional governments was largely to blame in a highly decentralized country where only 18 percent of public spending is in the central government.

The regions were supposed to keep their combined deficit to roughly 15 billion euros in 2011, but it came to 30 billion.

The autonomous regions have nowhere to turn to raise money - issuing debt on financial markets would be prohibitively expensive as the euro zone crisis has heightened risk perceptions for southern Europe - so town halls and regional administrations have financed themselves by delaying some 35 billion euros in payments to providers.

The central government has now backed extraordinary bank loans so the local administrations can pay off their debt to small and large companies that provide everything from care for the mentally disabled to street cleaning.

But in turn, they must reach their deficit target this year, which, again, they must bring down by some 10 billion euros.

A senior government official said the new reforms to be passed in April will help the regional governments cut where they need to.

"Things will be reformed to help them make cuts. We have been asking them what they want to change to make things more efficient. The reforms will let them meet budgets," said a senior government source who asked not to be named. The source did not confirm that the cuts will be in health care and education, but most of regional spending is in those areas.

The government and the congressional source both said they do not believe the government will have to apply newly instituted sanctions next year to regions that don't trim their spending, saying the regions will respond to the threats to cut off financing.

However, the Socialist government used the same tools last year without managing to bring the regional deficits under control.

Regions such as Valencia and Catalonia have already seen protests against incremental cuts in health and education spending cuts, so an explicit mandate from central government to cut in those areas will send more people out into the streets.

"You will see more protests, but it won't be enough to derail political support (for PM Rajoy) in the short term," said Josep Lobera, head of research at Metroscopia polling firm.

Lobera said the top priority for Spaniards is for the country to emerge from crisis, and that 50 percent are willing to see some sort of cuts in social services. (Editing by Julien Toyer/Jeremy Gaunt)