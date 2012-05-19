* Spain hikes 2011 deficit to 8.9 pct from 8.5 pct of GDP
* Change a disaster for Spanish credibility-economist
By Paul Day
MADRID, May 19 Spain's government faces a crisis
of confidence from nervous investors after admitting late on
Friday its 2011 public deficit was higher than it had previously
reported due to adjusted accounts in three of its regions.
Spain revised its 2011 public deficit to 8.9 percent of
gross domestic product from a previous 8.5 percent of GDP, a
figure which was already sharply higher than the original target
of 6 percent of GDP.
The three offending regions, Valencia, Madrid and Castilla y
Leon, are all governed by the ruling People's Party, an
embarrassment for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy who has made much
of the Socialist party's inability to control their accounts.
"This is a major disaster ... and a serious hit for Spain's
credibility. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a leap in risk
premiums on Monday. The news left me cold when I saw it. The
worst that could happen to us right now was something like
this," Antonio Cabrales, economist at Madrid's Carlos III
university, told Reuters.
The yield Spain pays for its benchmark 10-year bonds has
soared to six-month highs in the last week, close to levels
considered unsustainable, amid concerns over its banking sector
and talk that Greece may be forced to leave the euro zone.
The government took control of the country's fourth largest
bank Bankia, battered by bad loans in to the collapsed
property sector, fuelling worries over the potential public cost
of a banking sector clean up.
Spain's economy has been in recession or stagnated ever
since the burst of a housing bubble four years ago and despite
forecasts GDP will contract by around 2 percent this year, it
has made deep spending cuts to meet Europe-set deficit targets.
The country will still meet the goals, the government said
after presenting the revised data on Friday, but many economists
say the slump means they are impossible to reach without
condemning the economy to deeper downturn.
REGIONS
"The credibility of Spanish fiscal policy is in tatters -
not because the government is shirking its responsibilities, but
because of the infeasibility of the fiscal adjustment being
demanded of it at a time when the economy is in recession,"
Nicholas Spiro, of Spiro Sovereign Strategies, said.
Rajoy has passed austerity measures worth around 45 billion
euros ($57.25 billion) to deflate the deficit to 5.3 percent of
GDP this year, and will be forced to cut deeper still next year
to reach a target of 3 percent of GDP.
The 2011 deficit deviation, inherited from the Socialist
government which was trounced by the conservatives in November's
election, was largely due to over spending in Spain's 17
regions, which account for around half of total spending.
"What the government wants to do is make sure the regions
show all the bills that they have and start again from scratch.
It's not worried about the deviation because it's not recurrent
and won't happen again in 2012," a Treasury Ministry source
said.
However, with confidence in the euro zone's fourth largest
economy on a knife's edge, late night admissions of accountancy
errors over regional accounts will do nothing to rebuild faith.
"We've lived through another crucial week in which risk
premiums have hit record highs and situations such as the lack
of control over regional accounts shows perfectly well why
investors are watching us so closely," right-leaning newspaper
El Mundo said in an editorial on Saturday.
($1 = 0.7860 euros)
