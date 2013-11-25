MADRID Nov 25 Spain's public deficit for this
year so far stood at 4.8 percent of gross domestic product at
the end of September, Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras
said on Monday, unchanged from August and compared to a
full-year target of 6.5 percent.
The figure includes the central government, social security
and Spain's 17 regional governments, but not city halls.
Separately, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on
Monday the country was on track to meet its year-end deficit
target though there was still a risk the goal could be overshot.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro told Reuters last week
that Spain would make up for a larger-than-expected deficit in
the social security system with lower interest payments on
sovereign debt and strong corporate tax takings.
The central government deficit to October was 3.61 percent,
compared with a year-end target of 3.8 percent, Curras said.
The full breakdown of the deficit data will be published by
the Treasury Ministry on Tuesday.