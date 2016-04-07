MADRID, April 7 Spain's acting Treasury Minister
Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday the 2015 public deficit would
be 5 percent of gross domestic product, not including aid to
banks, once new criteria by Eurostat are taken into account.
Including international financial aid from the 2012 banking
bailout, the 2015 deficit would be 5.08 percent of economic
output, Montoro said.
The government announced a deficit of 5.16 percent without
financial aid and 5.24 percent of GDP including bank bailout
funds on March 31. Even with the downward revision to the
deficit, it was still far higher than a target agreed with
Brussels of 4.2 percent of output for 2015.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Sarah White)