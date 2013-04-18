WASHINGTON, April 18 Spain needs more time for
fiscal consolidation, International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde said on Thursday, as the European Union is
considering whether to grant Madrid additional time to cut its
budget deficit.
"We believe, considering the situation of the country and
the efforts that had been undertaken, the 25 percent
unemployment rate at the moment, (that) it's clearly needed to
do fiscal consolidation but we don't see the need to do upfront,
heavy duty fiscal consolidation as was initially planned,"
Lagarde said.
"Spain needs more time and needs to be able to adjust into
its fiscal consolidation efforts after it has done already," she
told a news conference.
In late-April, Spanish authorities will send the European
Commission an updated program of reforms it is planning for the
next three years as well as revised economic forecasts.
The EU executive will use the two documents to decide
whether Spain can take one or two extra years, to 2015 or 2016,
to reduce its fiscal gap to below the EU's targeted ceiling of 3
percent of gross domestic product.
Spain cut its public deficit to 7 percent of gross domestic
product last year, missing its target of 6.3 percent. It is
targeting a deficit of 4.5 percent this year.