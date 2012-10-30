MADRID Oct 30 A new price war among Spain's
banks risks destroying already eroded profit margins by offering
depositors ever higher interest rates to win new customers, in a
desperate battle for capital they can't get elsewhere.
While the healthiest banks such as Santander and
BBVA are not as aggressive in this fight, having
already benefited from capital flight from weaker rivals, many
have been cranking up deposit rates to win customers since
Spain's central bank lifted penalties on high interest offers in
August.
The banks had found ways around the restrictions by
encouraging clients to withdraw deposits to buy the banks' own,
riskier short-term debt, which is not protected by the schemes
that guarantee conventional bank accounts.
That helped push private sector deposits to a more than
three-year low in August, making it look as if money was
streaming out of Spain's banks.
With many of the banks unable to raise cash on the money
markets while Spain sits at the centre of the euro zone debt
crisis, they are now forced to woo depositors with annual rates
over 4 percent - and as high as 8 percent in one extreme case -
well above the euro zone average of 2.7 percent for two-year
cash.
"It's a self-destructive strategy," said one Madrid-based
banking analyst. "Margins are going to collapse. When banks have
to apply this kind of practice it's because they are desperate."
Most Spanish banks are offering more than 3 percent for new
clients depositing at least 3,000 euros ($3,900) for a year or
more, with lenders such as mid-sized Popular and
savings bank Ibercaja offering in excess of 4 percent.
And rates are expected to continue to rise while banks need
capital.
"There will probably be an intensification of the deposit
war this quarter in order to report good figures at the close of
the year," Bankinter Chief Executive Officer Maria
Dolores Dancausa told analysts on a conference call.
BAILOUT CASH
Spain's banks are awaiting the first funds from a 100
billion euro credit line from Europe, aimed at propping up weak
lenders brought low by a property crash and deep recession.
That weakness sent some customers scrambling for the exit.
ECB data shows Spanish deposits fell by 154 billion euros in
the year to date.
That pushed Spain's overall loan-to-deposit ratio - a
measure of liquidity - up to about 126 percent in August, Citi
estimates. At the beginning of the year it was around 113
percent, while the euro zone average is 117 percent and falling.
"If you can't access wholesale markets, you need to increase
or maintain deposits just to replace maturing loans," said a
London-based banking analyst, adding that this need was
particularly acute at a time of shrinking deposits.
But in the race to catch customers, Spanish banks are paying
out much more on deposits than they can make on advances, with
variable-rate mortgages costing as little as 1.5 percent.
The highest offer is from Popular, which is giving an 8
percent annual rate to customers who agree to convert the money
into shares in the bank when it launches a 2.5 billion euro
rights issue it needs to plug a capital hole and avoid taking
international aid.
While that helped Popular lure 11.7 billion euros in
deposits in September, the highest monthly amount for the bank
in nearly two years, such creative offers are controversial,
especially after the ill-fated stock market flotation of Bankia
.
Bankia's IPO was heavily marketed to customers who
subsequently lost most of their money when the bank had to be
rescued by nationalisation 10 months later.
Popular, which will launch its rights issue in December, was
one of seven Spanish banks to fail an independent audit and
stress test of the country's banks in September.
That means it must raise capital to prove that it could
survive a severe economic downturn.
Ibercaja, which walked away from a merger with two other
savings banks after it was identified as having a capital
shortfall in the audit, is offering a deposit paying out 5
percent on 70 percent of the sum invested.
Even the state-rescued banks, awaiting the first funds from
a European rescue before the end of the year, are offering rates
above the European average, effectively at the expense of first
Spanish taxpayers and then European taxpayers.
Bankia, CatalunyaCaixa and NovaGalicia are all offering
rates of over 3 percent on certain products.
"Once the government decides it is not going to close these
banks down, then they are really just like any other bank and
they will respond to competitive challenges," said Javier Diaz
Gimenez, economist at IESE business school.
Spanish banks have already fought their way through a
deposit war in 2010 when an earlier spike in the euro zone
crisis shut them out of wholesale markets, leading even banks
like Santander and BBVA to offer rates of 4 percent.
But competition cooled after the government acted to
restrict payouts, forcing banks to increase payments into the
state deposit guarantee fund for high-interest accounts.
The government scrapped the legislation on Aug. 31, and the
effect has been stark; private-sector deposits at Spanish banks
rose for the first time in six months to 1.5 trillion euros at
end-September.
But it is the sugar coating to a bitter pill of declining
profitability.