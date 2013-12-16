UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Dec 16 Spanish discount grocer Dia is negotiating the purchase of supermarket chain El Arbol for around 100 million euros ($137 million), Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.
The purchase of El Arbol, owned by a group of Spanish savings banks, would make Dia the third-largest grocer in Spain behind Mercadona and Carrefour.
No one at Dia was immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources