MADRID Dec 16 Spanish discount grocer Dia is negotiating the purchase of supermarket chain El Arbol for around 100 million euros ($137 million), Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.

The purchase of El Arbol, owned by a group of Spanish savings banks, would make Dia the third-largest grocer in Spain behind Mercadona and Carrefour.

No one at Dia was immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mark Potter)