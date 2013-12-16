MADRID Dec 16 Spanish discount grocer Dia said in a regulatory statement on Monday that it has held initial talks over the possible purchase of super market chain El Arbol but has not yet reached an agreement.

Earlier, Expansion said Dia was negotiating the purchase of El Arbol, owned by a group of Spanish savings banks, for about 100 million euros ($137 million). ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)