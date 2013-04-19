MADRID, April 19 Spanish supermarket group Dia said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Turkish business to Yildiz Holding and one of its subsidiaries, retailer SOK Marketler.

Dia has a 60 percent stake in its Turkish chain DiaSA and the rest is owned by Sabanci Holding, which will also sell its shares. Yildiz is paying 136.5 million euros ($179 million) for the whole business. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Clare Kane)