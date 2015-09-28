BRIEF-Greentown china says FY profit RMB1.917 billion, up 135.8%
* FY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to about RMB1.917 billion, which increased by 135.8pct
BRUSSELS, Sept 28 European Union regulators will close an investigation over the way Spanish banks use tax credits after Spanish authorities announced changes to head off concerns that the tool may breach state aid rules, an EU official said on Monday.
"We will no longer look into this measure, as long as the Spanish authorities implement the changes as announced, it addresses our concerns sufficiently," the official said.
Earlier on Monday, Spain said it would amend the Deferred Tax Assets measure starting next year, which would include a 15-percent retroactive payment against the tax breaks granted due to the DTAs. [ID nL5N11Y0VW] (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
March 26 U.S. equity index futures dropped at the open on Sunday, after President Donald Trump's stunning political setback on Friday when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.