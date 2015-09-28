MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's economy ministry said on
Monday it would change how Deferred Tax Assets (DTAs) are taxed
in a corporate tax reform jointly agreed upon by the European
Commission, the Bank of Spain and the treasury and economy
ministries.
European Union regulators have been scrutinising four EU
countries' treatment of banks' DTAs, including Spain, to see if
they constitute potentially illegal state aid.
"In the concrete case of the lenders, this rule strengthens
their solvency by avoiding distortions due to the tax regime,
which don't exist in other jurisdictions," the economy ministry
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Carlos Ruano)