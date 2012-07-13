DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MADRID, July 13 Spanish banks borrowed a record 365 billion euros from the European Central Bank in June, up from 324.6 billion euros in May, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday.
The data, which reached its highest level since the launch of the euro single currency in 1999, reflected that Spanish lenders remain largely shut out of the interbank lending market as banks avoid lending to each other during a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone.
Spain requested in June an up to 100-billion-euro European rescue for its ailing banks. (Reporting by Clare Kane and Julien Toyer)
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)