MADRID Jan 13 Spanish banks borrowed 132.4 billion euros ($169.43 billion)from the European Central Bank in December, up from 106.3 billion euros in November, according to data from the Bank of Spain on Friday, showing increased reliance on central bank funds.

The figure rose on deteriorating bank lending conditions across the euro zone, and was only just below the 140 billion euro record high hit in July 2010.

While banks remain reluctant to lend to each other their liquidity position eased in late December after the ECB offered unlimited three-year money, where banks loaded up on half a trillion euros of funds.

The data showed total net borrowing was 118.9 billion euros, up from 97.97 billion euros in November. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Tracy Rucinski)