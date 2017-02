MADRID Feb 14 Spanish banks borrowed a record high of 161.4 billion euros ($213.31 billion)from the European Central Bank in January, up from 132.4 billion euros in December, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Tuesday.

The data showed a marked rise in reliance on bank central funding, with total net borrowing at 133.2 billion euros, up from 118.9 billion euros in December. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Paul Day)