MADRID Oct 14 Spanish banks borrowed 79.36 billion euros ($108.77)from the European Central Bank in September, slightly down from 81.6 billion euros in August, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday.

The data reflected continued tough funding conditions amid market tensions, although the figure was far from the 140 billion euros high hit in July 2010.

Total net borrowing was 69.52 billion euros in September compared with 69.90 billion euros in August.

($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Judy MacInnes)