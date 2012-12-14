* Use of ECB funds stays steady a 365 bln euros
* Public debt to GDP rises to 77.4 pct in third quarter
(Adds details)
MADRID Dec 14 Spanish banks borrowed slightly
less from the European Central Bank in November than in the
previous month but public debt rose to its highest for more than
two decades in the third quarter, data showed on Friday.
Bank of Spain figures showed local banks borrowed 365
billion euros ($478 billion) from the ECB in November, a 0.5
percent fall from 367 billion euros in October, but a huge rise
compared with November 2011's figure of 106 billion euros.
Spanish banks accounted for 32.4 percent of euro zone banks'
emergency borrowing from the ECB, the data showed.
The amount they owe the ECB has fallen from a peak of 411
billion euros reached in August, when Spain was at the frontline
of the euro zone debt crisis and before the ECB pledged to buy
bonds of struggling euro zone states if they requested aid.
The bond-buying programme unveiled by ECB president Mario
Draghi in September has eased funding conditions and allowed
some Spanish banks to return to capital markets.
The yield premium investors demand to hold Spanish 10-year
debt ES10YT=TWEB rather than low-risk German bunds was 404 basis
points on Friday, well off this year's highs of around 650 bps.
Data released on Friday showed public debt continues to
climb in Spain, however, as revenues slide and spending rises.
Spain's public debt as a percentage of gross domestic
product rose to 77.4 percent in the third quarter, the highest
since at least December 1990 and compared to 75.9 percent in the
previous quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.
The country's debt-to-GDP ratio remains below the European
Union average although the final figure for 2012 could reach 85
percent of output taking into account around 40 billion euros in
European aid to crippled Spanish banks.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado and Robert Hetz; Editing by
Catherine Evans)