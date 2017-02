MADRID, Sept 14 Spanish banks borrowed 81.6 billion euros ($111.5 billion) from the European Central Bank in August, up from 57 billion euros in July, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Wednesday.

The data reflected tougher funding conditions compared with a month ago as market tensions rose. However, the figure was far from the 140 billion euro high hit in July 2010.

The data also showed that total net borrowing was 69.9 billion euros in August compared with 52.1 billion euros in July.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jonathan Gleave)

(nigel.davies@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 2158; Reuters Messaging: nigel.davies.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) ($1=.7317 Euro)