UPDATE 1-OMERS keen on financing construction of new infrastructure
* Net assets stand at C$85 billion at end 2016 (Recasts, adds comment from CFO)
MADRID Aug 2 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said after a meeting with Italian premier Mario Monti that it was important that the European Central Bank now stood ready to intervene in markets using non-conventional policies to help lower debt costs.
However, when asked three times by reporters after a press conference whether Spain would activate EU mechanisms aimed at buying sovereign debt, Rajoy only said he welcomed the ECB's statement that it would use non-conventional measures and was working on implementing EU summit decisions. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Net assets stand at C$85 billion at end 2016 (Recasts, adds comment from CFO)
BOGOTA, Feb 24 Colombia's central bank unexpectedly cut the benchmark interest rate on Friday as policymakers decided that consumer confidence and the sluggish economy need help even though inflation expectations remain high.
* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to raise $500 million in Series F financing led by Silver Lake