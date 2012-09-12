* Rajoy says full sovereign bailout not needed
* Says continues to study ECB bond-buying programme
* No objection to IMF monitoring of compliance
By Tracy Rucinski and Terhi Kinnunen
MADRID/HELSINKI, Sept 12 Spain continues to
study the price it will have to pay for seeking help from the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme but improved
market conditions may make aid unecessary, Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday.
"I don't know if Spain needs to ask for it," Rajoy told
parliament in a debate session, referring to an international
rescue for Spain.
Yields on Spanish bonds have fallen dramatically, to
five-month lows, since the ECB agreed last week to launch a new
bond-buying programme to reduce struggling euro zone countries'
borrowing costs provided they first request assistance from the
euro zone's rescue fund and abide by strict conditions.
Earlier, in an interview with Finnish newspapers, Rajoy said
he had no objection to the International Monetary Fund
monitoring Spanish compliance with the conditions for any
assistance although he has also insisted that no fresh demands
should be made on Spain in terms of cutting debt.
"The IMF is already monitoring our economy," Helsingin
Sanomat quoted Rajoy as saying during a visit to Madrid by
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen on Tuesday.
Spain, which has already secured European rescue funds of up
to 100 billion euros ($128.5 billion) for its troubled banks, is
also struggling with its fiscal deficit, indebted regions and
pressure from credit rating agencies.
"In addition to growth, the only option I am considering is
using the central bank's announced mechanism," Rajoy said,
according to Helsingin Sanomat.
"It is completely ruled out that we would ask for a bailout
for the whole country," he told business daily Kauppalehti.
His comments indicated Spain may apply for a precautionary
assistance programme under which the euro zone's rescue funds
could buy Spanish bonds as they are auctioned without the
country being taken off the credit markets, rather than the kind
of full sovereign bailout granted to Greece, Portugal and
Ireland.
The conditions on a precautionary programme would be
lighter, and the cost to the rescue funds of supporting the euro
zone's number four economy would be lower.
Germany is pushing for tougher conditionality than merely
implementing the existing European recommendations that Spain
slash its public deficit and reform its economy to make it more
competitive.
Even in a "bailout-lite scenario," an IMF role in helping
frame conditions and supervise compliance would be more
intrusive than its current level of involvement.
Rajoy repeated that his government would carefully study the
strings attached to the ECB's bond programme, but added he would
not be told what to do with the budget.
"I am prepared to decrease the deficit. But others cannot
decide how it will be reduced," he said.
Rajoy said in a television interview on Monday he would not
touch the pension system, although many economists believe
reducing unsustainable pension costs would be a likely condition
for any
assistance programme.