MADRID Oct 30 Spain's parliament will invite
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to discuss the
bond-buying programme that investors and euro zone policymakers
have been urging Madrid to seek.
Despite deep recession that has made investors doubt Madrid
can avoid a bailout, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has so
far avoided seeking the precautionary credit line from the euro
zone that would trigger Draghi's bond-buying scheme and hold
down the country's borrowing costs.
The ECB head last week gave a robust defence of his
bond-buying plan in a two-hour closed-door meeting with
sceptical German lawmakers. It was a rare appearance for an ECB
leader in a national legislature.
Rajoy has said he wants to know more about the conditions
for the aid and the mechanics of the ECB bond-buying, but a
senior government source has said the prime minister is
convinced he will eventually have to make the application.
A spokeswoman at the lower house said on Tuesday that all
the major parties had agreed on the invitation, which
parliamentary leader Jesus Posada, of the conservative ruling
People's Party, will send to Draghi.
The spokeswoman said it was not yet decided whether Draghi
would be invited to speak publicly to the full lower house, or
to meet in a private session with selected lawmakers.
The opposition Socialist party proposed inviting Draghi, and
other parties in Congress agreed.
"Taking into account that the bond-buying programme will
have a major effect on Spain ... it would be very interesting to
have Mr. Draghi, as the euro zone's top monetary authority, meet
with representatives of political parties in the lower house, to
exchange opinions and ideas about European Central Bank policy,
and in particular, the said programme," said the letter the
Socialists sent to Posada.