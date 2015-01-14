Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
MADRID Jan 14 Spanish banks' borrowings with the European Central Bank stood at 141.6 billion euros ($166.88 billion) in December, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Wednesday, down from 151 billion euros a month earlier.
The country's lenders took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in mid-2012, when weak banks needed a bailout from Europe. ($1 = 0.8485 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.