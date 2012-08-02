UPDATE 1-OMERS keen on financing construction of new infrastructure
* Net assets stand at C$85 billion at end 2016 (Recasts, adds comment from CFO)
MADRID Aug 2 Spain and Italy said on Thursday in a joint statement that the measures agreed at the last EU summit should be put in place as soon as possible so that the agreed mechanisms aimed at lowering borrowing costs are ready for use if needed.
The statement was released following a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and his Italian equivalent Mario Monti. (Reporting By Julien Toyer, Writing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Net assets stand at C$85 billion at end 2016 (Recasts, adds comment from CFO)
BOGOTA, Feb 24 Colombia's central bank unexpectedly cut the benchmark interest rate on Friday as policymakers decided that consumer confidence and the sluggish economy need help even though inflation expectations remain high.
* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to raise $500 million in Series F financing led by Silver Lake