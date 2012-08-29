UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID Aug 29 The Spanish government and European Union officials are in agreement on the general terms for creating a bad bank to hold toxic real estate assets, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting at the ruling People's Party headquarters in Madrid, de Guindos said the Spanish cabinet will approve the framework for the bad bank on Friday.
He also said Spain is not currently negotiating any further austerity measures in exchange for potential ECB help in buying government debt.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts