MADRID, June 7 The Bank of Spain forecast economic growth of 2.1 percent in 2018 and reiterated recent predictions of a gradual slowdown in medium-term growth rates on Tuesday.

The Spanish central bank stuck to its forecast for 2.7 percent growth this year and 2.3 percent in 2017, after last year's 3.2 percent expansion. It said growth rates would ease as the effects of the depreciation of the euro and low oil prices wear off.

It is the first time it has issued a forecast for 2018.

Last Friday, the Bank of Spain warned that political uncertainty in the wake of December's inconclusive election could hurt economic growth due to stalled policymaking.

Spain returns to the polls on June 26 after its political parties failed to agree on the formation of a government following the December ballot. The results of the new vote are expected to be broadly similar, however. (Reporting By Carlos Ruano and Jesús Aguado; editing by Sonya Dowsett)