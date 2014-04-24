MADRID, April 24 The Bank of Spain said on Thursday it expected economic output to have grown 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter, after a quarterly expansion of 0.2 percent in the previous period.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, the central bank said in forecasts published in its monthly economic report.

The figures were in line with the bank's own projections of 1.2 percent growth this year and 1.5 percent next year, it said.

Official preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) figures will be published by the National Statistics Institute on April 30. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)