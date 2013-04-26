BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
MADRID, April 26 The Spanish government has no plans to enforce a third round of banking provisions, a government official said on Friday.
Spain has twice forced banks to make provisions against toxic real estate assets last year and many analysts believe the government should ask lenders to set aside more capital to cover risks on company loans.
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sucampo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Liberty Tax Service announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results