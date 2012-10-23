* Treasury exceeds target in sale

* Government delay on aid request weighs

* Yield rises on 3-month paper, falls on 6-month bills

By Paul Day

MADRID, Oct 23 Spain sold 3.53 billion euros of short-term debt on Tuesday, with yields rising slightly on three-month paper and falling on six-month paper, as investors await a government decision on applying for European aid.

Spain exceeded its target in the auction, in which it had aimed to sell between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros.

The Treasury sold 967 million euros of 3-month paper at an average yield of 1.415 percent, up from 1.203 percent last month, and 2.6 billion euros of 6-month T-bills at a yield of 2.023 percent, down from 2.213 percent.

Simon Peck, analyst at RBS, said Spain's auctions were still being supported by the European Central Bank's announcement in September that it would buy the country's bonds on the secondary market if the government asks for aid and signs up to conditions. But signs of impatience were emerging, he said.

"We were expecting to see a request made after the regional elections (on Sunday), or in early November, but the risk is that the decision is delayed," he said.

Spain is the latest focus of the 3-1/2-year euro zone debt crisis after markets pushed its refinancing costs to near unsustainable levels earlier this year on concerns over its high deficit and ailing economy.

The government is struggling to hit deficit reduction targets as tax revenue slips in a recession. Gross domestic product would contract by 0.4 percent in the third quarter from a quarter earlier, the same as in the April to June to period, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday.

The country's regional governments were largely to blame for Spain's missing its 2011 deficit target by nearly 30 billion euros, and are at risk of overspending again this year.

The regions are all but shut out of international markets and are tapping 18 billion euros of central government aid to meet debt payments. On Monday, ratings agency Moody's downgraded five regions, including cutting Andalusia and Extremadura to junk.

The downgrade of the regions helped push higher Spanish yields on the secondary market on Tuesday. Yields on the benchmark 10-year bond were up 5.57 percent, retreating from a six-month low of 5.297 percent plumbed on Friday.

At the auction, the 3-month bills were 4.3 times subscribed after being 3.3 times subscribed in September. The 6-month bills had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.0 after 1.8 last month.