MADRID, Oct 18 Spain's Treasury announced the following results at Thursday's bond auction where it sold 4.6 billion euros ($6.0 billion) of bonds. It sold 1.6 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in July, 2015, with a 4 percent coupon and 1.5 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in October, 2016, with a 4.25 percent coupon. Spain sold 1.5 billion euros of a bond due January, 2022, with a 5.85 percent coupon. The Treasury had expected to sell between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of the debt. Following are the details of the sale in millions of euros: July 2015 bond LATEST PREVIOUS AUCTION DATE Oct 18, 2012 Sept 6, 2012 ISSUE MATURITY July 30, 2015 July 30, 2015 COUPON (PCT) 4.0 4.0 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 3.266 3.774 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 3.227 3.676 AVERAGE PRICE 102.003 100.864 TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 4,279 2,505 ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,637 1,427 BID/COVER RATIO 2.6 1.8 Oct 2016 bond LATEST PREVIOUS AUCTION DATE Oct 18, 2012 Sept 6, 2012 ISSUE MATURITY Oct 31, 2016 Oct 31, 2016 COUPON (PCT) 4.25 4.25 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 3.999 4.694 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 3.977 4.603 AVERAGE PRICE 100.990 98.685 TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 3,740 2,593 ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,464 1,392 BID/COVER RATIO 2.6 1.9 Jan 2022 bond LATEST PREVIOUS AUCTION DATE Oct 18, 2012 Sept 20, 2012 ISSUE MATURITY Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 COUPON (PCT) 5.85 5.85 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 5.468 5.700 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 5.458 5.666 AVERAGE PRICE 102.763 101.269 TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 2,843 2,445 ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,513 859 BID/COVER RATIO 1.9 2.8