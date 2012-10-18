MADRID, Oct 18 Spain's Treasury announced the
following results at Thursday's bond auction where it
sold 4.6 billion euros ($6.0 billion) of bonds.
It sold 1.6 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in July,
2015, with a 4 percent coupon and 1.5 billion euros worth of
bonds maturing in October, 2016, with a 4.25 percent coupon.
Spain sold 1.5 billion euros of a bond due January, 2022,
with a 5.85 percent coupon.
The Treasury had expected to sell between 3.5 billion and
4.5 billion euros of the debt.
Following are the details of the sale in millions of euros:
July 2015 bond LATEST PREVIOUS
AUCTION DATE Oct 18, 2012 Sept 6, 2012
ISSUE MATURITY July 30, 2015 July 30, 2015
COUPON (PCT) 4.0 4.0
HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 3.266 3.774
AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 3.227 3.676
AVERAGE PRICE 102.003 100.864
TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 4,279 2,505
ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,637 1,427
BID/COVER RATIO 2.6 1.8
Oct 2016 bond LATEST PREVIOUS
AUCTION DATE Oct 18, 2012 Sept 6, 2012
ISSUE MATURITY Oct 31, 2016 Oct 31, 2016
COUPON (PCT) 4.25 4.25
HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 3.999 4.694
AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 3.977 4.603
AVERAGE PRICE 100.990 98.685
TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 3,740 2,593
ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,464 1,392
BID/COVER RATIO 2.6 1.9
Jan 2022 bond LATEST PREVIOUS
AUCTION DATE Oct 18, 2012 Sept 20, 2012
ISSUE MATURITY Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022
COUPON (PCT) 5.85 5.85
HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 5.468 5.700
AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 5.458 5.666
AVERAGE PRICE 102.763 101.269
TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 2,843 2,445
ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,513 859
BID/COVER RATIO 1.9 2.8