MADRID Feb 27 Spain's economy appeared to continue its contraction in the first quarter of 2013, the Bank of Spain said in its economic bulletin for February, citing indicators such as sluggish internal demand.

"The limited information available for the first quarter of 2013 points to ... the economic contraction trend continuing," the Bank of Spain said.

Spain's gross domestic product fell 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, the Bank of Spain said, confirming data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).