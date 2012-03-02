BRIEF-BioTelemetry files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l3AnwT) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 2 Spain cut its 2012 spending limit by nearly 5 percent from last year ahead of its annual budget later this month and said negative economic growth would likely continue into the third quarter of this year.
The country set its 2012 spending limit at 118.6 billion euros ($158 billion), down 4.7 percent from 2011. Spain said it expected the unemployment rate to swell to 24.3 percent in 2012.
($1 = 0.7501 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l3AnwT) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
* Budapest stocks off record on OTP Bank, Magyar Telekom retreat * Magyar Telekom guidance disappoints despite profit surge * Bucharest stocks at another 9-year high on Banca Transilvania * Currencies, bonds rangebound ahead of auctions (Adds Romanian bond auction, Polish central bank minutes, change in JP Morgan's indices) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 23 Budapest stocks retreated from record highs on Thursday, driven by Magyar Telekom which opted against ra