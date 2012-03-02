MADRID, March 2 Spain cut its 2012 spending limit by nearly 5 percent from last year ahead of its annual budget later this month and said negative economic growth would likely continue into the third quarter of this year.

The country set its 2012 spending limit at 118.6 billion euros ($158 billion), down 4.7 percent from 2011. Spain said it expected the unemployment rate to swell to 24.3 percent in 2012.

