TOKYO, Sept 13 Spain will cooperate with other
euro-zone economies so they are better integrated and so
financial markets function better, a senior Spanish Treasury
official said on Tuesday as he ruled out a breakup of the common
currency.
Debt crisis fears in Europe have escalated as Greece's
fiscal repair efforts appear to be faltering and as Italy and
Spain continue to be sucked deeper into trouble.
Ignacio Fernandez-Palomero Morales, public debt manager at
Spain's Treasury also said Spain needs to coordinate with other
European bond issuers to avoid flooding the market with supply
as bond markets remain volatile.
"We'll implement all the reforms that are needed to enhance
and stabilise the euro, and to be able to work with European
partners for a better integration (as well as a) better
functioning of markets."
"I don't see the euro breaking up at all," he said.
Morales said Spain was implementing reforms that would
enable more effective integration, the latest being its plan to
amend its constitution to limit its public deficit and debt
after calls by euro zone heavyweights France and Germany.
Italian and Spanish yields rose on Monday, widening their
spreads over German Bunds, while European stocks and banking
shares fell, highlighting how brittle investor confidence was in
euro zone assets.
Morales said banks that underwrite Spanish government debt
have been doing a very good job in difficult, volatile market
conditions.
But as market conditions become more severe, Spanish
authorities are focusing on gathering market intelligence to
identify appropriate times for bond issuance and to closely
follow market behaviour after auctions, he said.
He said Spanish spreads have widened despite a constant flow
of positive news for the Spanish economy, calling the moves
sentiment-driven and a contagion effect from Europe's debt woes.
