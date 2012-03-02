BRIEF-BioTelemetry files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l3AnwT) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 2 Spain will base its 2012 budget on a deficit target of 5.8 percent of gross domestic product, a softer goal than the official EU-agreed objective of 4.4 percent, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in Brussels on Friday.
"This year the effort to reduce the structural deficit will be 3.5 (percent) because we have to compensate for what wasn't done last year. The objective for the public deficit during the coming year (2012) will be 5.8 percent," Rajoy said at a news conference.
He said the target was reasonable and that he saw it as being within European Union guidelines which aim at cutting the deficit to 3 percent of GDP by next year. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Manuel Ruiz; Writing by Fiona ortiz)
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.
* Budapest stocks off record on OTP Bank, Magyar Telekom retreat * Magyar Telekom guidance disappoints despite profit surge * Bucharest stocks at another 9-year high on Banca Transilvania * Currencies, bonds rangebound ahead of auctions (Adds Romanian bond auction, Polish central bank minutes, change in JP Morgan's indices) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 23 Budapest stocks retreated from record highs on Thursday, driven by Magyar Telekom which opted against ra