MADRID Oct 1 Spain's 2012 deficit target of 6.3 percent is within reach, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday.

Speaking in Madrid after a meeting with Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, Rehn said European aid to Spanish banks could be treated as a one-off so that it would not affect the country's structural deficit.

Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Saturday that including bank aid Spain's deficit could reach 7.4 percent.