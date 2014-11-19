(Adds details, quotes)
By Sarah White
MADRID Nov 19 Spain must increase budget
efforts, especially in the regions, to meet its end-of-year
public deficit target as current growth forecasts face risks
from the global slowdown, the head of the Bank of Spain said on
Wednesday.
Spain's public deficit soared to one of the highest in the
euro zone after a burst property bubble in 2008 sent the economy
into a downward spiral it only emerged from mid-2013.
While austerity measures and an improving economy has eased
the pressure on the Treasury to close the budget gap, many
regions are still struggling amid a nascent economic recovery.
"To meet the deficit target requires an improvement... in
income and reduced spending in the last third of the year larger
than that seen between January and August," Bank of Spain
Governor Linde told the upper house of Parliament.
"This increased effort should concentrate on the regions in
which, according to available information, the greatest risk of
deviation are found."
Spain's deficit target of 5.5 percent of gross domestic
product this year was achievable, Linde said, though he warned
the 4.2 percent of GDP target for 2015 would be more difficult.
Meanwhile, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro admitted that
the regional deficit reduction targets were strict, but said
measures to reduce the budget gaps had been essential in
reactivating the economy.
"The deficit targets for the regions are demanding, but the
deficit reduction policies are what are allowing us to get over
the economic crisis and leave job destruction behind," Montoro
said in the lower house of parliament.
On the economy, Linde reiterated that annual growth could
come close to 2 percent by the end of the year and through 2015,
though warned risks remained
"The expectations for the Spanish economy remain favourable,
though not free of risks," Linde said.
"Our economy has shown, until now, resistance to a worsening
global situation, however, we can't think that we can we can
totally avoid a loss of momentum in our foreign markets,
especially in the euro zone."
Continuing public and private debt reduction could also hurt
a recovery in domestic demand, he added.
