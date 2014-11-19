MADRID Nov 19 Spain's government must increase
budget efforts to the end of the year, especially at a regional
level, to meet its public deficit target, Bank of Spain Governor
Luis Maria Linde said on Wednesday.
"To meet the deficit target requires an improvement... in
income and reduced spending in the last third of the year larger
than that seen between January and August," Linde said in a
speech before the upper house of Parliament.
"This increased effort should concentrate on the regions in
which, according to available information, the greatest risk of
deviation are found."
Spain must cut its public deficit to 5.5 percent of gross
domestic product this year from 6.3 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Sarah White, writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Julien Toyer)