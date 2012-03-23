SINGAPORE, March 23 Spain's Economy Minister
Luis de Guindos said on Friday his country is fully committed to
meeting its deficit target and that any comparisons to Greece
were "total nonsense."
De Guindos also told reporters in Singapore that labour
market reforms were key to help the economy and create jobs but
the Spanish government had the leeway to cut deficits of
regional governments.
Spain, one of the euro zone laggards alongside Portugal,
Italy, Ireland and Greece, had an unemployment rate of 22.9
percent at the end of last year. The number of people without
work rose by 2.4 percent in February from January, the Spanish
government said earlier this month.
