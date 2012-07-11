MADRID, July 11 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday he was planning a new tax scheme for the energy sector that will force companies and consumers to share the burden of a more than 25 billion euro ($31 billion) utility tariff deficit.

Rajoy also said he may privatise airport, railway and port assets in a speech to parliament outlining a package of deep cuts to address the public deficit. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)