Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
MADRID, April 26 Spain's new deficit-cutting path had been agreed with the European Commission and euro zone peers, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.
Spain's deficit will reach 6.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product in 2013, 5.5 percent in 2014, 4.1 percent in 2015 and 2.7 percent in 2016, de Guindos said.
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors