MADRID, April 26 Spain's new deficit-cutting path had been agreed with the European Commission and euro zone peers, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

Spain's deficit will reach 6.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product in 2013, 5.5 percent in 2014, 4.1 percent in 2015 and 2.7 percent in 2016, de Guindos said.