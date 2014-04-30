MADRID, April 30 Spain on Wednesday said its
economy would grow by 1.2 percent in 2014, revising up a
previous forecast for a growth of 0.7 percent, while this year's
deficit would be cut to 5.5 percent of GDP and unemployment
would fall to 24.9 percent by year-end.
Economy Ministry Luis de Guindos, speaking at a news
conference after the weekly cabinet meeting, said Gross Domestic
Product growth would accelerate over the next three years, with
a projected a rate of 1.8 percent in 2015, 2.3 percent in 2016
and 3.0 percent in 2017.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said Spain's public
deficit would be 5.5 percent in 2014, beating a Europe-agreed
target of 5.8 percent, and debt would total 99.5 percent of GDP
at year-end.
