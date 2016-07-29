MADRID, July 29 Spain's acting government on
Friday hiked its growth forecast for 2016 to 2.9 percent from
2.7 percent previously, though it trimmed its outlook for 2017
to 2.3 percent from an earlier 2.4 percent.
The latest changes to Spain's forecasts come amid a
prolonged period of political paralysis, after two national
elections in the last six months delivered hung parliaments,
complicating the formation of a new government.
Momentum in the labour market, which is recovering after a
deep recession, has kept growth powering ahead in the first half
of the year.
The caretaker conservative government presented a slightly
more upbeat outlook for jobs on Friday, projecting the
unemployment rate would drop to 18.6 percent of the workforce by
year-end rather than 18.7 percent previously. The jobless rate
stood at 20 percent in the second quarter.
