MADRID, July 23 The Bank of Spain said on Monday the country's economy contracted by 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis in the three months from April to June, having contracted by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of the year.

In a monthly report the central bank also estimated the economy contracted by 1.0 percent on an annual basis, compared with a fall of 0.4 percent in the preceding quarter.

Official preliminary gross domestic product data are due to be published on July 30. (Reporting by Nigel Davies, Editing by Sarah White)