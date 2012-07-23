* Economy Minister denies Spain to seek full bailout
MADRID, July 23 Spain's economy sank deeper into
recession in the second quarter, its central bank said on
Monday, as investors spooked by a funding crisis in its regions
pushed the country ever closer to a full bailout.
Economic output shrank by 0.4 percent in the three months
from April to June having slumped by 0.3 percent in the first
quarter, the Bank of Spain said in its monthly report.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos ruled out a full-scale
financial rescue on top of the 100 billion euros already
earmarked for the country's banks, but Spain's sovereign bond
yields stayed mired in the danger zone.
In contrast to de Guindos, who told lawmakers there was
little else Spain could do to ease the tensions after launching
a 65-billion-euro austerity package last week, the central
bank's deputy governor said more belt-tightening was needed.
"(Current market tensions) reflect problems in Spain as well
as the euro zone," Fernando Restoy said after a conference in
Madrid.
"We need to continue further along the same line. We need
more cuts, more reforms which will restore market confidence and
mechanisms which will strengthen the monetary union."
Earlier, media reports suggested half a dozen regional
authorities were ready to follow Valencia in seeking financial
support from Madrid.
Prohibitively high refinancing costs have virtually shut all
of the 17 regional governments out of international debt
markets, forcing the worst hit to seek loans from the central
government to meet bond redemptions.
Spain's sovereign debt yields rose above 7.5
percent on 10-year paper on Monday, well above the 7 percent
level that triggered the spiral in borrowing costs that led to
bailouts for other euro zone states.
GERMANY STIRS
In a sign of a growing awareness among the euro zone's heavy
hitters of the need to protect Spain, Economy Minister De
Guindos will travel to Berlin on Tuesday to meet with his German
counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble.
"We believe that the reforms already begun by Spain will
help calm the markets," Schaeuble's spokeswoman Marianne Kothe
said in Berlin, adding that the regions' funding problems had
"nothing to do with" the European rescue deal for the country's
banks.
Germany knew of no plans for a broader Spanish bailout
request, she said.
Asked about that option on the sidelines of a parliamentary
hearing on the bank aid, De Guindos said: "Absolutely not."
The mounting unease was reflected in financial markets.
Spanish two-year bond yields were up almost 90
basis points at 6.64 percent and the cost of insuring Spanish
debt against default rose to a record high.
With the blue-chip stock market index Ibex hitting
its lowest level since 2003, Spain reintroduced a temporary ban
on short selling on Monday to discourage speculative trading.
But the ban, matching a restriction imposed on Monday in
Italy, stoked fears that Spain's sovereign debt and banking
crisis may be more widespread than expected, sending European
shares to new intraday lows. They later recovered in Spain and
Madrid stock market fell 1.1 percent on the day.
Spain slipped into recession for the second time since 2009
in the first quarter of this year, its economy crippled by a
bank sector weighed down by soured assets from a collapsed
property bubble and unemployment rates that have risen close to
25 percent.
The government said on Friday it expected the economy to
continue to shrink well into next year, fuelling market and
massive protests.
For the 12th day running, government employees demonstrated
against the cuts programme in the main cities of the country on
Monday, blocking roads and stopping traffic.
TIME FOR THE ECB?
In his comments to parliament, de Guindos hinted the
European Central Bank - hitherto unwilling to relaunch stalled
stimulus programmes that might offer relief to Spain and other
states at the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis - should
now step in.
Asked whether ECB intervention was needed, De Guindos said:
"I repeat that in this situation of uncertainty and excessive
volatility... the only way to act goes well beyond the capacity
of governments."
There was however little sign that the Frankfurt-based
institution would move any time soon and Ireland's Prime
Minister Enda Kenny warned the Spanish situation was getting
very serious.
"They're effectively locked out of the long term markets.
Obviously it's an economy with huge figures and from that point
of view it's one of a number of countries now which face very
challenging positions," Kenny told national broadcaster RTE.
Meanwhile, Spain's central bank said an accelerated
programme of structural reforms could offset the impact of the
deep austerity programme, aimed at shrinking one of the highest
public deficits in the euro zone.
It called for great sector liberalisation to improve
competitiveness, the reduction of administrative red tape and
the improvement of transparency in good and services markets.
"This should offset the negative short-term effect of the
higher fiscal restrictions and, above all, will determine the
economy's medium- and long-term growth potential and
productivity," the bank said in its monthly bulletin.
