(Refiles to add missing words in first paragraph)

MADRID, April 30 Spain's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent from January to March on a quarterly basis according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute on Wednesday, the strongest quarterly growth in six years.

That was in line with economists' forecasts, and up from 0.2 percent registered in the fourth quarter.

On an annual basis the economy grew by 0.6 percent, up from a contraction of 0.2 percent in the previous quarter, beating forecasts in a Reuters poll and the strongest annual rise in three years. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado, John Stonestreet)