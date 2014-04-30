(Refiles to add missing words in first paragraph)
MADRID, April 30 Spain's gross domestic product
rose 0.4 percent from January to March on a quarterly basis
according to preliminary data from the National Statistics
Institute on Wednesday, the strongest quarterly growth in six
years.
That was in line with economists' forecasts, and up from 0.2
percent registered in the fourth quarter.
On an annual basis the economy grew by 0.6 percent, up from
a contraction of 0.2 percent in the previous quarter, beating
forecasts in a Reuters poll and the strongest annual rise in
three years.
