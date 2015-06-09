MADRID, June 9 Spanish economic growth in the
second quarter will outpace the first quarter, coming in at
around 1 percent, an Economy Ministry official said on Tuesday,
with average growth for the whole year coming in at around 3.5
percent.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, asked for
neutrality in the selection of the new president for the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.
Spain's Economy Ministry has applied for the position to
replace Dutch finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, whose term
expires on July 21 but who has announced he will seek a second
term.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing
by Andrew Roche)