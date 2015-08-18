MADRID Aug 18 Spain's Economy Minister warned on Tuesday of the potential danger that Greece would renege on reform commitments as part of its agreement with euro zone partners on a third bailout.

"There are serious risks, such as execution risks, given the Greek political situation," Luis de Guindos told parliament in a special session to vote through the Greek bailout. "Forming part of monetary union brings benefits but it also demands responsibilities," he said.

"Populist siren songs only end in mirages," de Guindos said, whose party faces a closely-contested general election before year end, in a clear nod to Spanish anti-austerity party Podemos. (Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Sarah Morris)