MADRID Aug 18 Spain's Economy Minister warned
on Tuesday of the potential danger that Greece would renege on
reform commitments as part of its agreement with euro zone
partners on a third bailout.
"There are serious risks, such as execution risks, given the
Greek political situation," Luis de Guindos told parliament in a
special session to vote through the Greek bailout. "Forming part
of monetary union brings benefits but it also demands
responsibilities," he said.
"Populist siren songs only end in mirages," de Guindos said,
whose party faces a closely-contested general election before
year end, in a clear nod to Spanish anti-austerity party
Podemos.
(Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary;
editing by Sarah Morris)